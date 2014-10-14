FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's UGL expects sale of DTZ property unit to TPG to close Nov 5
October 14, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's UGL expects sale of DTZ property unit to TPG to close Nov 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian engineering and infrastructure services firm UGL Ltd said on Tuesday it expects the sale of its DTZ property business to close on Nov. 5, after explaining payments made to Hong Kong’s embattled leader while he was an executive of the company.

UGL agreed in June to sell DTZ to a consortium headed by private equity firm TPG Capital for $1.1 billion.

But the deal came under scrutiny after media revealed Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying had received more than $6.4 million in payments from UGL relating to its purchase of DTZ, where Leung had worked.

TPG had sought a full explanation of the payments, sources told Reuters last week.

“We expect to close on the 5th of November,” UGL chief executive Richard Leupen told Reuters. “The vast majority of the work that has to be signed off is done. The rest will be signed off in the next day or two.” (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
