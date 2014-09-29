FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says supports the aspirations of the Hong Kong people
September 29, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

White House says supports the aspirations of the Hong Kong people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is closely watching democracy protests in Hong Kong and said it supports the “aspirations of the Hong Kong people,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

“The United States supports universal suffrage in Hong Kong in accordance with the basic law and we support the aspirations of the Hong Kong people,” Earnest said.

“We believe that the basic legitimacy of the chief executive in Hong Kong will be greatly enhanced if the basic law’s ultimate aim of selection of the chief executive by universal suffrage is fulfilled,” Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Amanda Becker; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

