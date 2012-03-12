Hong Kong Exchange to overhaul risk management system

* Tighter margin rules, larger default fund

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) plans to tighten margin rules and overhaul risk management systems at its clearing houses later this year after winning market backing for its reform proposals.

The exchange, the world’s largest by market capital, started a consultation last July on how to ensure its system is better placed to withstand market shocks. The bourse said its current framework is out of date and that its securities clearing house could have collapsed in 2008 if Lehman Brothers had been a bigger player in the Hong Kong market.

“The reform is a major milestone in enhancing the long term stability and competitiveness of the Hong Kong financial market,” said the exchange’s chief executive Charles Li in a press release published late on Sunday.

Among the proposed reforms are the introduction of standardised daily margin requirements, and revised stress testing assumptions for the exchange’s cash and derivatives markets.

The size of the guarantee fund, a central pool of money that can be tapped in the event a clearing member becomes insolvent, will rise but its level will vary depending on the scale of potential losses in the market predicted by the stress tests.

HKEx said that its current framework has been largely unchanged for the last 20 years although average daily turnover on the exchange has increased 23-fold. During that same period the default fund has only doubled in size to HK$245 million ($31.58 million).

The reforms have won the support of the majority of the broker community even though they will mean higher costs.

If the new reforms had been put in place from September 2007 through December 2011, the average daily increase in margin collectible from all Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (HKSCC) clearing participants would have been around HK$752 million.

To reduce the impact the HKEx said it will introduce a margin credit of HK$5 million and a dynamic guarantee fund credit of HK$1 million for every clearing participant of the HKSCC, one of three associated clearing houses of the exchange.

The HKEx said it was also looking to allow clearing participants to pay margin in either the original trading currencies or in an alternative eligible currency of choice

The new regime will be put into place during the third quarter of this year.

Hong Kong regulator the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it backs the reforms which will improve the stability of the city’s financial markets. ($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG and Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)