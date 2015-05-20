FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong exchange mulling commodities link with China
May 20, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong exchange mulling commodities link with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange is exploring the possibility of setting up a commodities link with mainland China similar to the stock connect program with Shanghai that launched last November, the exchange’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The discussions are at a preliminary stage and no timeline has been set for launching the commodities link initiative, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li said at a conference in Hong Kong.

“A similar replica of connect is going to work in commodities,... the details are being worked out,” Li said.

The stock connect program enables Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to trade directly on each other’s bourses. (Reporting By Michelle Price, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

