MOVES--Hong Kong's Competition Commission names Stanley Wong its first CEO
July 21, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES--Hong Kong's Competition Commission names Stanley Wong its first CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s newly-formed Competition Commission has named Stanley Wong as its first chief executive officer, the regulatory body said on Monday.

Wong, a Canadian lawyer, will become chief executive on Sept. 3, the commission said.

Hong Kong introduced competition legislation in 2012 in a bid to curb anti-competitive behaviour across a range of sectors. The Competition Commission, which will enforce the new rules, is in the process of getting staffed and consulting on how the legislation will be implemented.

Wong has worked with the European Commission’s antitrust division, where he helped train antitrust officials at a Chinese antitrust agency, the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce. (Reporting by Michelle Price and Lawrence White; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

