Hong Kong tribunal finds short seller Citron culpable of misconduct

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-based short-seller Citron Research was culpable of market misconduct with the publication of a misleading stock research report in June 2012, Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal's (MMT) said in a statement on Friday.

The case comes after Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) alleged that Citron founder Andrew Left engaged in market manipulation by spreading false or misleading information on Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group.

"The MMT has found that Andrew Left is culpable of market misconduct," a spokesman for the SFC said.

The SFC alleged in December 2014 that Left made HK$1.7 million ($219,216.24) after knocking nearly 20 percent off the share price of Evergrande with the publication of the report, in which he claimed the group was insolvent and had defrauded investors.

The MMT will determine a punishment at a later date. Left, who has the right of appeal once a penalty has been determined, could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto)