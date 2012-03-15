FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modest yuan appreciation good for RMB cap mkt-HKMA
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

Modest yuan appreciation good for RMB cap mkt-HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The renminbi’s current modest appreciation should be beneficial in developing the local currency’s offshore market in Hong Kong, said Peter Pang, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, on Thursday.

“The current modest appreciation is actually good for the RMB market because the market is starting to move away from being just a play on currency appreciation,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Hong Kong as a global financial center.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.