3 months ago
HK regulator publishes cyber security draft rules to guard against broker hacks
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

HK regulator publishes cyber security draft rules to guard against broker hacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator on Monday published a proposal to tighten information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers.

The draft rules by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will include requirements for two-step authentication for account log-in and for brokers to notify clients when a transaction had been made, the proposal said.

In addition, the SFC proposes to expand the scope of existing cyber-security requirements that currently apply to the trading of on-exchange shares to cover internet trading of a range of securities, including unit trusts, mutual funds.

The SFC said last month it planned to introduce the new rules after a series of digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.

The consultation will be open for two months. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

