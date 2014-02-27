FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong launches consultation period for alternative liquidity pools
February 27, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong launches consultation period for alternative liquidity pools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Thursday it is launching a consultation period concerning future regulation of dark pool trading networks.

Formally known as alternative liquidity pools, dark pools are anonymous trading platforms allowing buyers and sellers to transact without other traders watching.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said it was proposing to enhance and standardise the regulatory obligations imposed on Hong Kong licensed corporations that operate the platforms.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

