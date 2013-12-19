FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China funeral company to soar in HK debut, leads spate of 1st day pops
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

China funeral company to soar in HK debut, leads spate of 1st day pops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd, China’s largest provider of funeral services, is set to jump 59 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, leading a pack of first-day trading pops in the city.

Shares in Fu Shou Yuan, in which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon Investors took a minority stake, were indicated to open at HK$5.30 compared with an IPO price of HK$3.33, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data.

Other companies also set to open sharply higher in their debuts included Kerry Logistics, indicated to open at HK$11.20 from the HK$10.20 IPO price and Consun Pharmaceutical , which was set to open at HK$5.00 from its HK$4.36 offering price.

