March 8, 2016 / 2:02 AM / a year ago

Loss-making Hong Kong Disneyland names new chief in reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said late on Monday it promoted Samuel Lau, vice president of operations, to the post of managing director at the theme park to replace Andrew Kam, who the company said had resigned for “personal reasons”.

Controlled by a joint venture that is 47 percent-owned by The Walt Disney Company, the company’s reshuffle comes weeks after it said it slid to a HK$148 million ($19 million) loss for the fiscal year ended October 2015, from a HK$332 million profit a year ago, amid a fall in Hong Kong tourism.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, which didn’t say exactly when Kam left the company, reported revenue dropped 7.3 percent to HK$5.1 billion for the year ended October, from HK$5.5 billion revenue a year earlier. Visitor numbers fell 9.3 percent to 6.8 million in fiscal 2015 from 7.5 million in the previous year.

$1 = 7.7648 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

