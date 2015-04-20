FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA sells HK$2.325 bln into market to keep Hong Kong dollar within its trading band
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

HKMA sells HK$2.325 bln into market to keep Hong Kong dollar within its trading band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market again and sold HK$2.325 billion ($300 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Monday as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

The city’s de-facto central bank has intervened multiple times in the market in the past fortnight.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$275.3 billion on April 22.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Anand Basu)

