HKMA sells HK$1.55 bln to keep Hong Kong dollar in trading band
April 22, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

HKMA sells HK$1.55 bln to keep Hong Kong dollar in trading band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervened in the currency market, selling HK$1.55 billion ($200 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Wednesday as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

The city’s de-facto central bank has intervened multiple times in the market in the past fortnight. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene to keep the currency within its band.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$293.863 billion on April 24. ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

