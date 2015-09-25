FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKMA sells HK$1.55 bln to keep Hong Kong dollar in trading band
September 25, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

HKMA sells HK$1.55 bln to keep Hong Kong dollar in trading band

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold HK$1.55 billion ($200.00 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Friday afternoon as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$345.94 billion on Sept. 30, when the injected funds will be settled.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

$1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

