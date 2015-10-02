FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

HKMA sells HK$4.65 bln into market to keep HK dollar in trading band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market and sold HK$4.65 billion ($600 million) in Hong Kong dollars on Friday as the local currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$366.478 billion on Oct. 6, when the injected funds will be settled.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

