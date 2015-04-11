UPDATE 1-HKMA sells HK$11.32 bln to keep Hong Kong dollar within its trading band

(Adds latest data on FX sales and balance)

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market for a third time on Friday and sold HK$11.32 billion ($1.5 billion) of Hong Kong dollars, it said, as the currency hit the strong end of its trading range.

It was the fourth time the city’s de-facto central bank intervened in the market since August. The HKMA sold HK$3.1 billion on Thursday, and HK$6.2 billion, HK$6.975 billion and HK$11.32 billion on Friday.

According to the HKMA, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the authority - to HK$266.78 billion on April 14.

The intervention came as Hong Kong stocks surged to a seven-year high this week, powered by mainland Chinese buyers after Beijing this month encouraged institutions, including mutual funds and insurers, to purchase Hong Kong shares.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)