FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong dollar peg safe, financial secretary says
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong dollar peg safe, financial secretary says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s currency peg to the U.S. dollar is safe and financial outflows are within the expected range, the city’s financial secretary wrote in his blog on Sunday.

John Tsang acknowledged concern about the impact of the U.S. interest rate hike late last year and the widening spread between the U.S. and Hong Kong dollars.

But he said a recent fall in the Hong Kong dollar’s forward exchange rate was due to local portfolio managers increasing their forex hedging and that low long-term liquidity was resulting in high price volatility. He said the spot exchange rate was stable.

Tsang also said that Hong Kong’s financial system is much stronger now than it was during the Asian financial crisis and it would be much more costly for speculators to attack the peg.

For additional detail, please see: here

Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.