Hong Kong Oct bankruptcy petitions up 17.1 pct from Sept

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government. Pct Change Pct Change No. of October M/M Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 759 +17.13 +21.83 7,165 +5.91 Bankruptcy orders 685 -2.70 +22.32 6,857 +3.05 In August, the government revised down its 2012 full-year GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro zone crisis and sluggish global growth sapped demand for exports. (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)