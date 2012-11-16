FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Oct bankruptcy petitions up 17.1 pct from Sept
#Bankruptcy News
November 16, 2012 / 4:02 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong Oct bankruptcy petitions up 17.1 pct from Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government.
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of               October   M/M     Y/Y    Jan-Oct      Y/Y 
Bankruptcy petitions   759   +17.13   +21.83   7,165      +5.91
           
Bankruptcy orders      685    -2.70   +22.32   6,857      +3.05
    
    In August, the government revised down its 2012 full-year
GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro
zone crisis and sluggish global growth sapped demand for
exports. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
