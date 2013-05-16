FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong April bankruptcy petitions rise 2.6 pct from March
#Bankruptcy News
May 16, 2013 / 4:47 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong April bankruptcy petitions rise 2.6 pct from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of                 April   M/M    Y/Y     Jan-Apr     Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions    815    2.64  21.10     3,010     10.50
   
Bankruptcy orders       927   35.92  20.39     3,126     18.63
    
    Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP date on May 10. 
     

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
