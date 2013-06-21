FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong May bankruptcy petitions rise 4.8 pct from April
#Bankruptcy News
June 21, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong May bankruptcy petitions rise 4.8 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:  
                          Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of                 
                        May    M/M    Y/Y     Jan-May     Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions    854    4.79   7.42     3,864      9.80  
 
Bankruptcy orders       666  -28.16  -0.30     3,792     14.80
 
    Data on Tuesday showed that unemployment rate decreased to
3.4 percent in March-May from 3.5 percent in the previous
quarter.
    Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10. 

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
