FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong June bankruptcy petitions fall 15 pct from May
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 19, 2013 / 2:42 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong June bankruptcy petitions fall 15 pct from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:  
                           Pct Change            Pct Change
No. of                  June   M/M    Y/Y     Jan-Jun     Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions    726  -14.99  -3.84     4,590      7.39
  
Bankruptcy orders       721    8.26   1.26     4,513     12.40
   
    Data on Thursday showed that the unemployment rate decreased
to 3.3 percent in April-June from 3.4 percent in the previous
quarter. 
    Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10. 

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.