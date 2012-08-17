Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions down 7.42 pct in July, up 8.37 pct y/y

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday. Pct Change Pct Change No. of July M/M Y/Y Jan-July Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 699 -7.42 +8.37 4,973 +5.12 Bankruptcy orders 799 +12.22 +24.46 4,814 +4.34 Last week, the government revised down its 2012 full-year GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro zero crisis and sluggish global growth sap demand for exports. . In 2011, Hong Kong's economy expanded 5 percent. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)