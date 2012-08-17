FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions down 7.42 pct in July, up 8.37 pct y/y
August 17, 2012

Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions down 7.42 pct in July, up 8.37 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of                 July   M/M     Y/Y     Jan-July    Y/Y 
Bankruptcy petitions   699    -7.42   +8.37   4,973       +5.12
         
Bankruptcy orders      799   +12.22  +24.46   4,814       +4.34
  
    Last week, the government revised down its 2012 full-year
GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro
zero crisis and sluggish global growth sap demand for exports.
. In 2011, Hong Kong's economy expanded 5
percent.

    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

