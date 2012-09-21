FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions up 12.3 pct in August, up 0.8 pct y/y
#Bankruptcy News
September 21, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong bankruptcy petitions up 12.3 pct in August, up 0.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government on Friday.
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of                August  M/M     Y/Y     Jan-Aug     Y/Y 
Bankruptcy petitions   785   +12.30   +0.77   5,758       +4.50
          
Bankruptcy orders      654   -18.15  -24.31   5,468       -0.18
   
    In August the government revised down its 2012 full-year GDP
growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro
zone crisis and sluggish global growth sap demand for exports.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

