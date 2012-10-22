FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Sept bankruptcy petitions down 17.5 pct from August
October 22, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong Sept bankruptcy petitions down 17.5 pct from August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government.
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of              September  M/M     Y/Y    Jan-Sep      Y/Y 
Bankruptcy petitions   648   -17.45   +2.53   6,406       +4.29
           
Bankruptcy orders      704    +7.65  +14.29   6,172       +1.28
    
    In August, the government revised down its 2012 full-year
GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro
zone crisis and sluggish global growth sapped demand for
exports.. 
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

