Hong Kong Sept bankruptcy petitions down 17.5 pct from August

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government. Pct Change Pct Change No. of September M/M Y/Y Jan-Sep Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 648 -17.45 +2.53 6,406 +4.29 Bankruptcy orders 704 +7.65 +14.29 6,172 +1.28 In August, the government revised down its 2012 full-year GDP growth forecast to 1-2 percent from 1-3 percent, as the euro zone crisis and sluggish global growth sapped demand for exports.. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)