Hong Kong Jan bankruptcy petitions up 21 pct from Dec
#Bankruptcy News
February 15, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong Jan bankruptcy petitions up 21 pct from Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
    
                                      Pct Change
No. of                     January    M/M    Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions          837    20.95  61.58
  
Bankruptcy orders           1,004    60.64  40.81
     
    In November 2012, the government revised its 2012 full-year
economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1-2 percent, down
sharply from a 4.9 percent expansion in 2011..
    The GDP for the fourth quarter of 2012 and the whole year of
2012 will be released along with the Financial Secretary's
budget speech on Feb. 27.
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
