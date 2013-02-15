Hong Kong Jan bankruptcy petitions up 21 pct from Dec

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change No. of January M/M Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 837 20.95 61.58 Bankruptcy orders 1,004 60.64 40.81 In November 2012, the government revised its 2012 full-year economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1-2 percent, down sharply from a 4.9 percent expansion in 2011.. The GDP for the fourth quarter of 2012 and the whole year of 2012 will be released along with the Financial Secretary's budget speech on Feb. 27. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)