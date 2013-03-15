FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Feb bankruptcy petitions down 32.6 pct from Jan
March 15, 2013 / 3:27 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong Feb bankruptcy petitions down 32.6 pct from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:
    
                              Pct Change              Pct Change
No. of               February M/M    Y/Y     Jan-Feb      Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions    564  -32.62 -25.40    1,401       9.97
 
Bankruptcy orders       513  -48.90   1.38    1,517      24.45
       
    Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his budget
speech in late February that the government expected economic
growth to expand between 1.5 and 3.5 percent in 2013, up from
1.4 percent in 2012. 

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
