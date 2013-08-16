FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong July bankruptcy petitions rise 28 pct from June
August 16, 2013

Hong Kong July bankruptcy petitions rise 28 pct from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters plans to stop issuing this item from next month. For
any queries or feedback, please contact the Hong Kong newsroom
at (852) 2843-6441 or hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
    HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are monthly
bankruptcy statistics provided by the government:  
                           Pct Change            Pct Change
No. of                  July   M/M    Y/Y     Jan-Jul     Y/Y
Bankruptcy petitions    931   28.24  33.19     5,521     11.02
   
Bankruptcy orders       946   31.21  18.40     5,459     13.40
     
    Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months
thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade
in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The
government released GDP data on May 10. 
    Hong Kong will announce Q2 GDP data later this afternoon at
0830 GMT.

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
