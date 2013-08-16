Hong Kong July bankruptcy petitions rise 28 pct from June

(Reuters plans to stop issuing this item from next month. For any queries or feedback, please contact the Hong Kong newsroom at (852) 2843-6441 or hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are monthly bankruptcy statistics provided by the government: Pct Change Pct Change No. of July M/M Y/Y Jan-Jul Y/Y Bankruptcy petitions 931 28.24 33.19 5,521 11.02 Bankruptcy orders 946 31.21 18.40 5,459 13.40 Hong Kong's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the first quarter ended March over the previous three months thanks to resilient domestic demand, although lacklustre trade in developed markets was blamed for a slower pace of growth. The government released GDP data on May 10. Hong Kong will announce Q2 GDP data later this afternoon at 0830 GMT. (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)