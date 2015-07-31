FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets at HK$3.32 trln end-June - HKMA
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets at HK$3.32 trln end-June - HKMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,316 billion ($427.74 billion) at the end of June, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$12.7 billion higher than the total at the end of May, with foreign currency assets decreasing by HK$0.4 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets increased by HK$13.1 billion, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was mainly due to mark-to-market losses on foreign currency portfolios, which was largely offset by proceeds from the issuance of US dollar-denominated sukuk under a government bond programme.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to an increase in Exchange Fund Bills and Notes issued but not yet settled, which was partly offset by withdrawals of placements by Fiscal Reserves and HKSAR government funds and statutory bodies as well as mark-to-market losses on Hong Kong equities. ($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.