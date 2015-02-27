Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets rise to HK$3.22 trln by Jan end -HKMA

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,219.1 billion ($415.19 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$67 billion higher than the total at the end of December, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$14.2 billion and HK$52.8 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars and valuation gains on foreign currency investments, which were partly offset by exchange losses.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to placements received from the fiscal reserves.

