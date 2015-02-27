FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets rise to HK$3.22 trln by Jan end -HKMA
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets rise to HK$3.22 trln by Jan end -HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,219.1 billion ($415.19 billion) at the end of January, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The figure was HK$67 billion higher than the total at the end of December, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$14.2 billion and HK$52.8 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars and valuation gains on foreign currency investments, which were partly offset by exchange losses.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to placements received from the fiscal reserves.

For more details, click (bit.ly/1G0iG9e)

$1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.