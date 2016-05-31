FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets at HK$3.5 trln end-April - HKMA
May 31, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets at HK$3.5 trln end-April - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,546.1 billion ($456.54 billion) at the end of April, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure was HK$41.2 billion higher than the total at the end of March, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$32.7 billion and HK$8.5 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to an increase in unsettled purchases of securities, the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and the mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to additional placements from fiscal reserves, HKSAR government funds and statutory bodies and the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities. ($1 = 7.7674 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

