Hong Kong Exchange Fund 2013 investment income HK$75.9 bln -HKMA

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$75.9 billion ($9.8 billion) in 2013, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.

The full-year investment return was 2.7 percent, it said.

That compares with a 4.4 percent return or HK$111.6 billion investment gain in 2012.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Grace Li; Editing by James Pomfret & Kim Coghill)