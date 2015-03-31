FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.27 trln end-Feb - HKMA
March 31, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.27 trln end-Feb - HKMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,267.3 billion ($421.39 billion) at the end of February, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure was HK$48.2 billion higher than the total at the end of January, with foreign currency assets increased by HK$48.5 billion and Hong Kong dollar assets decreased by HK$0.3 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness, an increase in unsettled purchases of securities and valuation gains on foreign currency investments.

The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to fiscal drawdowns, which were largely offset by valuation gains on Hong Kong equities and additional placements received from HKSAR government funds and statutory bodies.

$1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair

