Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets rise to HK$3.47 trln end-Oct-HKMA

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,470.9 billion ($447.86 billion) at the end of October, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure was HK$177.4 billion higher than the total at the end of September, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$163.8 billion and HK$13.6 billion respectively, the city’s de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the purchase of US dollars under the currency board system, the increase in market value of overseas equities and an increase in unsettled purchases of securities. The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)