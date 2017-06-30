BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding unit revises record date for merger with Ta Chong Securities
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,807.4 billion ($487.81 billion) at the end of May, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure was HK$23.6 billion lower than the total at the end of April, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets falling HK$14.7 billion and HK$8.9 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the decline in foreign currency assets was mainly due to a decrease in unsettled purchases of securities, which was partly offset by mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios and the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars.
The decline in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to withdrawals of placements by Fiscal Reserves and sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign currencies, which were partly offset by the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities.
($1 = 7.8051 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.