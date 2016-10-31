Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.57 trln end-Sept - HKMA

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,573.8 billion ($460.84 billion) at the end of September, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure was HK$14.1 billion higher than the total at the end of August, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets rising HK$11.1 billion and HK$3.0 billion respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and the mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios. The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the increase in market value of Hong Kong equities.