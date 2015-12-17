RPT-HK central bank chief says expects gradual capital outflows after Fed hike

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will experience gradual capital outflows after the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise U.S. interest rates, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

Norman Chan was speaking after Hong Kong’s central bank raised the base rate it charges through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok, Michelle Chen, Joy Leung and Farah Master; Editing by Ryan Woo)