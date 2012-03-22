FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong economic indicators - March 2012
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2012

Hong Kong economic indicators - March 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators:
 
 GDP
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct*        5.0     7.0    -2.6     2.3     6.4     7.0     7.1
 HK$ bln#  1,823   1,737^  1,623   1,667   1,640   1,541   1,440
 
            ____________2011____________     ________2010_______
              Q4      Q3      Q2      Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2
 Pct q/q     0.3     0.1    -0.5     3.0     1.7     0.9     1.9
 Pct y/y     3.0     4.3     5.3     7.6     6.6     6.9     6.7
                                               Updated 1 Feb 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Composite   5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0     1.1
 CPI-A       5.6     2.7     0.4     3.6     1.3     1.7     1.2	
 
            _____2012____    _______________2011________________
             Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug
    
 Composite   4.7     6.1     5.7     5.7     5.8     5.8     5.7	
 CPI-A       4.2     5.4     5.3     5.3     5.2     5.2     5.4
   
 CPI-B       4.9     6.3     5.9     6.0     6.0     6.0     5.8
    	
                                               Updated 22 Mar 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Value      24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3     6.8
 Volume     18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8     5.9
 
            2012    ____________________2011____________________
             Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug     Jul
 Value      14.9    23.5^   23.4    23.0    24.0    29.0    29.1
 Volume      9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0    15.1    20.7    22.4	
                                                Updated 1 Mar 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
             2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006   2005
 HK$ bln   -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8  -79.3
 
            2012  ___________________2011_______________________
             JAN     DEC     NOV     OCT     Sep     Aug     Jul
 HK$ bln   -8.86  -48.91  -44.11  -23.14  -39.96  -34.78  -35.93
                                               Updated 23 Feb 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct rate    3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8     5.6	
    	
          ____2011/12___  _________________2011_________________
          DecFeb  NovJan  OctDec  SepNov  AugOct  JulSep  JunAug	
 Pct rate    3.4     3.2     3.3     3.4     3.3     3.2     3.2	
                                               Updated 19 Mar 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 PRIME RATE
 Effective from      14 Nov 08        10 Nov 08        20 Mar 08
 Pct                 5.00-5.25        5.00-5.50        5.25-5.50
                                               Updated 14 Nov 08
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.	
 Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

