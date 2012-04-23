FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong economic indicators - April 2012
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2012 / 8:55 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong economic indicators - April 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators:
 
 GDP
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct*        5.0     7.0    -2.6     2.3     6.4     7.0     7.1
 HK$ bln#  1,823   1,737^  1,623   1,667   1,640   1,541   1,440
 
            ____________2011____________     ________2010_______
              Q4      Q3      Q2      Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2
 Pct q/q     0.3     0.1    -0.5     3.0     1.7     0.9     1.9
 Pct y/y     3.0     4.3     5.3     7.6     6.6     6.9     6.7
                                               Updated 1 Feb 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Composite   5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0     1.1
 CPI-A       5.6     2.7     0.4     3.6     1.3     1.7     1.2	
 
             _________2012______     ___________2011____________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 Composite   4.9     4.7     6.1     5.7     5.7     5.8     5.8	
 CPI-A       4.3     4.2     5.4     5.3     5.3     5.2     5.2
 CPI-B       5.2     4.9     6.3     5.9     6.0     6.0     6.0	
                                               Updated 23 Apr 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Value      24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3     6.8
 Volume     18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8     5.9
 
            ____2012____    ________________2011________________
             Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep     Aug
 Value      15.7    14.9    23.5    23.4    23.0    24.0    29.0
 Volume     10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0    15.1    20.7	
                                               Updated 29 Mar 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
             2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006   2005
 HK$ bln   -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8  -79.3
 
            ____2012____  _______________2011___________________
             Feb     JAN     DEC     NOV     OCT     Sep     Aug
 HK$ bln  -45.79   -8.86  -48.91  -44.11  -23.14  -39.96  -34.78
                                               Updated 27 Mar 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct rate    3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8     5.6	
    	
          _2012_  ____2011/12___  _____________2011_____________
          JanMar  DecFeb  NovJan  OctDec  SepNov  AugOct  JulSep	
 Pct rate    3.4     3.4     3.2     3.3     3.4     3.3     3.2	
                                               Updated 19 Apr 12	
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 PRIME RATE
 Effective from      14 Nov 08        10 Nov 08        20 Mar 08
 Pct                 5.00-5.25        5.00-5.50        5.25-5.50
                                               Updated 14 Nov 08
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.	
 Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.	
	
 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.