Hong Kong economic indicators - June 2012
June 26, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong economic indicators - June 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators    
    
 GDP
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct*        5.0     7.0    -2.6     2.3     6.4     7.0     7.1
 HK$ bln#  1,823   1,737^  1,623   1,667   1,640   1,541   1,440
 
            2012    ____________2011____________     ____2010___
              Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2      Q1      Q4      Q3
 Pct q/q     0.4     0.4^    0.1    -0.4^    2.9^    1.7     0.9
 Pct y/y     0.4     3.0     4.4^    5.4^    7.6     6.7^    6.9
                                               Updated 11 May 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Composite   5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0     1.1
 CPI-A       5.6     2.7     0.4     3.6     1.3     1.7     1.2
 
             ___________2012____________     _______2011________
             May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
        
 Composite   4.3     4.7     4.9     4.7     6.1     5.7     5.7
    
 CPI-A       3.8     4.2     4.3     4.2     5.4     5.3     5.3
    
 CPI-B       4.6     5.0     5.2     4.9     6.3     5.9     6.0
    
                                              Updated 21 June 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Value      24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3     6.8
 Volume     18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8     5.9
 
            ____________2012____________    ________2011________
             Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
 Value      11.4    17.1^   15.6    14.9    23.5    23.4    23.0
 Volume      7.6    13.2^   10.1     9.1    17.1    16.9    15.0
                                               Updated 31 May 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
             2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006   2005
 HK$ bln   -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8  -79.3
 
           _________________2012________________   _____2011____
             May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov
 HK$ bln  -35.57  -42.87  -43.88  -45.79   -8.86  -48.91  -44.11
                                              Updated 26 June 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct rate    3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8     5.6
    
          _________2012_________  ____2011/12___  _____2011_____
          MarMay  FebApr  JanMar  DecFeb  NovJan  OctDec  SepNov
 Pct rate    3.2     3.3     3.4     3.4     3.2     3.3     3.4
                                              Updated 18 June 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 PRIME RATE
 Effective from      14 Nov 08        10 Nov 08        20 Mar 08
 Pct                 5.00-5.25        5.00-5.50        5.25-5.50
                                               Updated 14 Nov 08
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
 Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
