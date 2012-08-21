FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong economic indicators - August 2012
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 21, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong economic indicators - August 2012

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators    
    
 GDP
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct*        5.0     7.0    -2.6     2.3     6.4     7.0     7.1
 HK$ bln#  1,823   1,737^  1,623   1,667   1,640   1,541   1,440
 
            ____2012____    ____________2011____________    2010
              Q2      Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2     Q1       Q4
 Pct q/q    -0.1     0.6^    0.4     0.1    -0.4    2.9      1.7
 Pct y/y     1.1     0.7^    3.0     4.4     5.4    7.6      6.7
                                               Updated 10 Aug 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Composite   5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0     1.1
 CPI-A       5.6     2.7     0.4     3.6     1.3     1.7     1.2
 
             _______________________2012________________________
    
             Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
       
 Composite   1.6     3.7     4.3     4.7     4.9     4.7     6.1
   
 CPI-A      -2.4     3.3     3.8     4.2     4.3     4.2     5.4
   
 CPI-B       3.5     4.0     4.6     5.0     5.2     4.9     6.3
   
                                               Updated 21 Aug 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Value      24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3     6.8
 Volume     18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8     5.9
 
            ____________________2012____________________    2011
             Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec
 Value      11.0     8.7^   11.4    17.1    15.6    14.9    23.5
 Volume      8.5     5.7^    7.6    13.2    10.1     9.1    17.1
                                                Updated 2 Aug 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
             2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006   2005
 HK$ bln   -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8  -79.3
 
           _____________________2012____________________    2011
             Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec
 HK$ bln  -44.71  -35.57  -42.87  -43.88  -45.79   -8.86  -48.91
                                              Updated 24 July 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006    2005
 Pct rate    3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8     5.6
    
          _________________2012_________________  ____2011/12___
          MayJul  AprJun  MarMay  FebApr  JanMar  DecFeb  NovJan
 Pct rate    3.2     3.2     3.2     3.3     3.4     3.4     3.2
                                               Updated 16 Aug 12
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 PRIME RATE
 Effective from      14 Nov 08        10 Nov 08        20 Mar 08
 Pct                 5.00-5.25        5.00-5.50        5.25-5.50
                                               Updated 14 Nov 08
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
 Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu; Editing by)

