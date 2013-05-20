FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong economic indicators - May 2013
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 20, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong economic indicators - May 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators    
    
 GDP
           2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Pct*       1.5^    4.9     6.8    -2.5     2.1     6.5     7.0
 HK$ bln# 1,965^  1,936^  1,847^  1,729^  1,773^  1,736^  1,630^
  
            2013     ____________2012__________    ____2011____
              Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2     Q1      Q4      Q3
 Pct q/q     0.2     1.4^    1.1^   -0.1    0.3^    0.5     0.2
 Pct y/y     2.8     2.8^    1.5^    0.9^   0.7^    3.0     4.0 
                                               Updated 10 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
   
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Composite   4.1     5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0
  
            ________2013________     ___________2012____________
    
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
       
 Composite   3.6     4.4     3.0     3.7     3.7     3.8     3.8
 Underlying  3.7     4.4     3.1     3.8     3.8     3.8     3.9
                                               Updated 22 Apr 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Value       9.8    24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3
 Volume      7.2    18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8
 
            ________2013________     ___________2012____________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 Value       9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4     3.9     9.4
 Volume     10.2    21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1     3.6     8.5
                                                Updated 2 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 HK$ bln  -477.8  -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8
 
            ________2013________   _____________2012____________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 HK$ bln  -49.15  -33.99  -27.46  -47.95  -44.07  -42.67  -45.15
                                               Updated 25 Apr 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Pct rate    3.3     3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8
   
          _____2013_____  ____2012/13___  _________2012_________
          FebApr  JanMar  DecFeb  NovJan  OctDec  SepNov  AugOct
 Pct rate    3.5     3.5     3.4     3.4     3.3     3.4     3.4
                                               Updated 20 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
