FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong economic indicators - May 2013
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2013 / 8:58 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong economic indicators - May 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators    
    
 GDP
           2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Pct*       1.5^    4.9     6.8    -2.5     2.1     6.5     7.0
 HK$ bln# 1,965^  1,936^  1,847^  1,729^  1,773^  1,736^  1,630^
  
            2013     ____________2012__________    ____2011____
              Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2     Q1      Q4      Q3
 Pct q/q     0.2     1.4^    1.1^   -0.1    0.3^    0.5     0.2
 Pct y/y     2.8     2.8^    1.5^    0.9^   0.7^    3.0     4.0 
                                               Updated 10 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
   
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Composite   4.1     5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0
  
            ____________2013____________     _______2012________
    
             Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct
            
 Composite   4.0     3.6     4.4     3.0     3.7     3.7     3.8
 Underlying  3.9     3.7     4.4     3.1     3.8     3.8     3.8
                                               Updated 21 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Value       9.8    24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3
 Volume      7.2    18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8
 
            ________2013________     ___________2012____________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 Value       9.8    22.7    10.5     9.1     9.4     3.9     9.4
 Volume     10.2    21.9    10.4     8.5     8.1     3.6     8.5
                                                Updated 2 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 HK$ bln  -477.8  -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8
 
            ________2013________   _____________2012____________
             Mar     Feb     Jan     Dec     Nov     Oct     Sep
 HK$ bln  -49.15  -33.99  -27.46  -47.95  -44.07  -42.67  -45.15
                                               Updated 25 Apr 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Pct rate    3.3     3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8
   
          _____2013_____  ____2012/13___  _________2012_________
          FebApr  JanMar  DecFeb  NovJan  OctDec  SepNov  AugOct
 Pct rate    3.5     3.5     3.4     3.4     3.3     3.4     3.4
                                               Updated 20 May 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.