Hong Kong economic indicators - Sept 2013
September 23, 2013 / 8:48 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong economic indicators - Sept 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong economic indicators    
    
 GDP
           2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007     2006
 Pct*       1.5^    4.9     6.8    -2.5     2.1     6.5      7.0
 HK$ bln# 1,965^  1,936^  1,847^  1,729^  1,773^  1,736^  1,630^
  
           _____2013____   _____________2012___________     2011
             Q2      Q1      Q4      Q3      Q2      Q1       Q4
  
 Pct q/q    0.8     0.2     1.4^    1.1^   -0.1     0.3^     0.5
   
 Pct y/y    3.3     2.9^    2.8^    1.5^    0.9^    0.7^     3.0
     
                                              Updated 16 July 13
 _______________________________________________________________
   
 
 CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Composite   4.1     5.3     2.4     0.5     4.3     2.0     2.0
 
    
            _______________________2013_________________________
       
             Aug     Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb
                    
 Composite   4.5     6.9     4.1     3.9     4.0     3.6     4.4
    
 Underlying  4.3     4.2     4.0     3.8     3.9     3.7     4.4
    
                                              Updated 23 Sept 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 RETAIL SALES, pct*
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Value       9.8    24.8    18.3     0.6    10.5    12.8     7.3
 Volume      7.2    18.4    15.5    -0.8     5.0    10.1     5.8
 
            _____________________2013____________________   2012
             Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
      
 Value       9.5    14.7    12.8    20.7     9.8    22.7    10.5
    
 Volume      8.9    13.3^   12.2    10.1    21.9    10.4     8.5
    
                                               Updated 2 Sept 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 TRADE BALANCE
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 HK$ bln  -477.8  -427.3  -333.8  -223.3  -201.1  -180.5  -138.8
 
            _______________________2013_________________________
   
             Jul     Jun     May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan
   
 HK$ bln  -37.15  -49.67  -44.27  -42.70  -49.15  -33.99  -27.46
 
                                               Updated 27 Aug 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 UNEMPLOYMENT 
            2012    2011    2010    2009    2008    2007    2006
 Pct rate    3.3     3.4     4.4     5.4     3.6     4.0     4.8
   
          ______________________2013___________________  2012/13
          JunAug  MayJuly AprJun  MarMay  FebApr  JanMar  DecFeb
   
 Pct rate    3.3    3.3     3.3     3.4     3.5     3.5     3.4 
   
                                              Updated 17 Sept 13
 _______________________________________________________________
 
 * Percent change on a year earlier.
 # Current prices.
 ^ Revised.
 ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

