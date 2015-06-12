FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index down 1.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 12, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index down 1.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2015
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Friday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
    
    
                                      Q1 2015  Q4 2014
 Food, beverages and tobacco              5.0      6.6^
 Textiles                               -24.1    -30.0
 Wearing apparel                         -8.2    -10.1
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media             2.6      0.5
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                              -11.9     -7.2^
     
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.