Hong Kong's index of industrial production down 1.9 pct y/y in Q3
#Industrials
December 14, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2015
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Monday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by select industry grouping:

                                       Q3 2015  Q2 2015
 Food, beverages and tobacco              4.1      4.6^
 Textiles                               -32.5    -26.7
 Wearing apparel                         -5.6     -7.3 
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media            -4.2      2.5
 Metal, computer, electronic and   
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                               -9.1    -11.3
     
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
