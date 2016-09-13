FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index down 0.5 pct y/y
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 13, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index down 0.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Tuesday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

                                  Q2 2016      Q1 2016
 Food, beverages and tobacco          4.3          5.0
 Textiles                           -13.7       -16.6^
 Wearing apparel                     -0.4        -0.6^
 Paper products, printing and        -0.5         -0.8
 production of recorded media              
 Metal, computer, electronic          0.8         -9.6
 and optical products,                     
 machinery and equipment                   
 
 ^ Revised
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.