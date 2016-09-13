Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index down 0.5 pct y/y

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial production fell by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping: Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Food, beverages and tobacco 4.3 5.0 Textiles -13.7 -16.6^ Wearing apparel -0.4 -0.6^ Paper products, printing and -0.5 -0.8 production of recorded media Metal, computer, electronic 0.8 -9.6 and optical products, machinery and equipment ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)