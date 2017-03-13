FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hong Kong Q4 industrial production index down 0.8 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 13, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong Q4 industrial production index down 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Monday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

                                          Q4 2016  Q3 2016
 Food, beverages and tobacco                  3.2      3.2
 Textiles                                    -4.6    -13.2
 Wearing apparel                             -4.5     -0.2
 Paper products, printing and production     -1.4    -0.2^
 of recorded media                                 
 Metal, computer, electronic and optical      3.1      0.6
 products, machinery and equipment                 
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.