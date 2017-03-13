Hong Kong Q4 industrial production index down 0.8 pct

March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial production fell by 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Monday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping: Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Food, beverages and tobacco 3.2 3.2 Textiles -4.6 -13.2 Wearing apparel -4.5 -0.2 Paper products, printing and production -1.4 -0.2^ of recorded media Metal, computer, electronic and optical 3.1 0.6 products, machinery and equipment ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)