HK Q3 industrial production index down 0.1 pct

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial production fell by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2012 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Thursday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping: Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Food, beverages and tobacco 6.0 2.4 Textiles -5.5 -3.1 Wearing apparel -21.3 -19.2^ Paper products, printing and reproduction of recorded media -4.3 -3.1 Metal, computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment -6.3 -15.6^ ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)