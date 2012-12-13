FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Q3 industrial production index down 0.1 pct
December 13, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

HK Q3 industrial production index down 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2012
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Thursday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

                                    Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Food, beverages and tobacco            6.0         2.4
 Textiles                              -5.5        -3.1
 Wearing apparel                      -21.3       -19.2^
 Paper products, printing and
 reproduction of recorded media        -4.3        -3.1
 Metal, computer, electronic and
 optical products, machinery and
 equipment                             -6.3       -15.6^
    
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier
