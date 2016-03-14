FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Q4 industrial production index falls 1.1 pct
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 14, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong Q4 industrial production index falls 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Monday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
 
                                        Q4 2015      Q3 2015
 Food, beverages and tobacco                5.0          4.1
 Textiles                                 -30.9        -32.5
 Wearing apparel                           -0.6         -5.6
 Paper products, printing and              -0.5         -4.2
 production of recorded media                    
 Metal, computer, electronic and          -11.1        -9.2^
 optical products, machinery and                 
 equipment                                       
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.