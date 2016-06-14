FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index down 0.4 pct y/y
June 14, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index down 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Tuesday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
    
                           Q1 2016   Q4 2015
 Food, beverages and           5.0      4.9^
 tobacco                            
 Textiles                    -16.7    -30.8^
 Wearing apparel              -0.8     -0.8^
 Paper products,              -0.8     -0.4^
 printing and production            
 of recorded media                  
 Metal, computer,             -9.6    -11.5^
 electronic and optical             
 products, machinery and            
 equipment                          
 
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
